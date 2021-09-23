‘Multiple’ People Injured in Shooting at Tennessee Supermarket

Police swarmed a Kroger supermarket on the outskirts of Memphis on Thursday afternoon after reports of an active shooter.

Multiple people were shot at the Collierville store, a town spokesperson told Active News 5. A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department told The Daily Beast that the situation had ended but could not say if the shooter had been taken into custody or had died.

“Yes, there was an active shooter situation and it is over,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed to The Daily Beast that it has sent agents to the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen shots, according to local reports. Some of the store’s employees managed to flee when bullets began flying. Others reportedly sheltered in the store’s walk-in cooler.

More to come