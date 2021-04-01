Four Killed, Including a Child, in Shooting at California Office Complex

Several people were killed late Wednesday in a shooting at a California office complex, police said. Officers in the city of Orange responded to reports of a shooting late Wednesday to find “multiple victims” at the scene, “including fatalities,” according to a statement from police on Facebook.

A suspect was wounded in a gunfight with police and is in custody after being transported to a local hospital, police Lt. Jennifer Amat was quoted telling The Orange County Register.

Six people were treated by paramedics at the scene, and two of them were then taken to a hospital. But authorities have yet to disclose the number of deaths, with Amat telling reporters only that there were “several fatalities.”

There were also no details immediately available on the circumstances of the shooting of the identity of the suspect.

The incident comes on the heels of two weeks of devastating mass shootings, with eight people killed after a gunman opened fire at three Atlanta-area massage parlors and ten killed in a rampage at a Boulder supermarket.

Rep. Katie Porter issued a statement about the latest violence: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”