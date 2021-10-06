Manhunt Underway After Student Opens Fire in Texas High School

Police were hunting for an 18-year-old student on Wednesday after he allegedly got into a fight at a north Texas high school, then drew a gun and opened fire.

The Arlington Police Department said that three students and one adult were injured in an incident that forced hundreds of students and staff at Mansfield Timberview High School into lockdown for at least an hour.

“This is not a random act of violence... this is a student that got into a fight and drew a weapon,” Assistant Chief of Arlington Police Kevin Kolbye said during a Wednesday press conference.

Timothy George Simpkins, the suspected shooter, is “currently at large” after leaving the campus 2018 Silver Dodge Charger, Kolbye said.

Police were first called to the school in Arlington, located between Dallas and Fort Worth, at around 9:15 a.m. after the fight erupted.

Multiple neighboring police departments and Dallas ATF agents also responded. Aerial views of the scene showed heavy police activity and several school buses pulling into the parking lot of the high school to ferry students away.

Of the four people that were injured, three were hospitalized and one declined treatment. A pregnant woman was pushed over during the “traumatic incident” and was treated at the scene, Kolbye said.

Just after 11 a.m. local time, the Mansfield Independent School District said that the school, which has a student population of about 2,000, had been given the “all clear” and that there is no longer an active threat.

An FBI spokesperson told The Daily Beast that federal agents from the Dallas field office are also on the scene, but Arlington police is leading the investigation.

Rosa Linares, whose daughter was in the building during the shooting, told KXAS-TV that kids were “overwhelmed” as they sat locked in their classrooms.

“What went through my mind basically was, ‘Is my daughter safe? Is she going to continue to be safe?’” Linares said.