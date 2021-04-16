Eight Killed and Multiple People Injured in Mass Shooting Horror at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

At least eight people were killed late Thursday when a shooter attacked a FedEx ground facility near Indianapolis International Airport.

There are also multiple injured victims in hospitals, including one person who is in a critical condition, according to law-enforcement officials. Police believe the unidentified gunman took his own life after the rampage—his death has not been included in the number of victims.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook said in a press conference early Friday that police have not established a motive and don’t yet know if the gunman worked at the facility. Cook didn’t name the suspect or any of the eight victims who were killed, but said investigations will continue throughout Friday.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” Cook said. “The officers responded. They came in. They went in, and they did their job. And a lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight that no one should ever have to see.”

Employees who were inside the building when the gunfire broke out told WISH-TV that they initially thought a car was backfiring, but then saw the gunman stalking the facility and shooting at their colleagues. “Thank God for being here because I thought I was going to get shot,” said Jeremiah Miller. Timothy Boillat said he saw a dead body on the floor.

Family members of FedEx workers have started gathering at a nearby Holiday Inn Express lobby to find out whether their loved ones survived the shooting. “I’m just worried about my father,” Ashlee Floyd told the Indianapolis Star. “I don’t know if he’s OK. I don’t know if he’s injured. I don’t know if he’s gone. I’m just scared right now.”

CBS4 reporter Darius Johnson posted emotional footage of family members breaking down in tears of relief after being told that their loved ones had survived the shooting.

Some relatives have complained that they haven’t been able to reach their family members since they heard about the shooting due to a company policy barring workers carrying their personal phones on the job.

FedEx said in a statement: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis... Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Rep. André Carson (D-IN) wrote: “I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy.” The congressman added that his office “stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can.”