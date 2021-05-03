‘Mummified’ Cultist’s Corpse Found With Glitter Makeup but No Eyes

DENVER—The mummified body of the leader of a New Age sect discovered by law enforcement last week near Crestone, Colorado, had been placed in a shrine and appeared to be missing its eyes, arrest affidavits reveal.

When investigators arrived Wednesday, the remains had “...what appears to be glitter type makeup on around the eyes,” according to Corporal Steve Hanson of the Saguache County Sheriff Office.

The documents, obtained by The Daily Beast, also describe the body—believed to be that of 45-year-old Amy Carlson, known to her followers as “Mother God”—as being adorned with Christmas tree lights. The group in question, “Love Has Won,” (LHW) has previously been described by both followers and law enforcement as a “cult.”