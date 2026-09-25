 Skip to main content
SELF-SABOTAGE

Murdoch Paper Savages Trump for ‘History’s Most Foolish Crisis’

The attention-craving president sabotaged himself.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping after watching a military demonstration from a balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

By Cameron Adams

President Donald Trump’s botched media ban could become “history’s most foolish constitutional crisis,” the Wall Street Journal has warned in a blistering editorial.

Trump, 80, announced last Friday that he was immediately banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from covering the White House, claiming they propagated “fake news.”

The media outlets took legal action, citing a violation of the First Amendment, with the Trump administration then claiming the access had been revoked due to prior reporting, flagging concerns of national security.

Trump takes questions from reporters in the Oval Office shortly after announcing his media ban.

Trump takes questions from reporters in the Oval Office shortly after announcing his media ban.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The unprecedented ban also led to another unique situation where five rival networks refused to cover presidential events out of solidarity, including Trump’s beloved Fox News.

Early on Thursday morning, Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly granted a 14-day temporary restraining order, upending the president’s media ban.

Trump meltdown
READY FOR HIS CLOSE-UP

Trump Melts Down at Media He Banned for Not Covering Him

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Trump, who relishes being on TV, also complained on Thursday that CNN had “refused” to cover his lavish White House welcome for Chinese President Xi Jinping. He even bragged it was “Actually made for Television,” at taxpayers’ expense.

The network quickly fact-checked his Truth Social post, saying their press credentials were not reinstated in time to attend the event.

Donald Trump attacks CNN and MS NOW on Truth Social.

Donald Trump attacks CNN and MS NOW on Truth Social.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

The editorial board of the Rupert Murdoch-owned WSJ pointed out the mess that greeted banned media as they began work on Thursday, hours after the early-morning court ruling.

Play Video

“What was the point for Mr. Trump of provoking this in the first place? No President in history has enjoyed TV attention more, and banned media can continue to report on the Administration, albeit without the TV cameras,” the board wrote.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) stands with President of China Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering "strategic stability" between their countries. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
HERE WE GO AGAIN

Trump Bans CNN Again in Epic Tantrum Over Judge’s Order

Farrah Tomazin

The publication pointed out that Trump’s tantrum did not emanate from one particular story, but “cumulative stories” over his second term as president. The thin-skinned, easily-bruised senior citizen moaned, “You get sick of it.”

The WSJ noted, “But the lawyers forced to try legally justifying the President’s action couldn’t exactly say that.”

An updated solidarity sign adding CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO hangs outside the Associated Press booth at the White House grounds after President Donald Trump banned three major news outlets – CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, September 21, 2026.

Solidarity signs supporting CNN, MS NOW and Politico outside the Associated Press booth at the White House.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Kelly’s ruling also stated that Trump’s lawyers offered “little to back up their asserted national security interest,” and pointed out that the media pass of one CNN journalist was recently renewed by the White House “several months after she published some of the identified reporting.”

The WSJ editorial highlighted the “certain legal tension” that the White House doubles as Trump’s office and residence as well as a workplace for government officials and a venue for state functions.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he returns to the White House after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 23, 2026.
OUT OF ORDER

Trump Defies Judge to Block Media's White House Return

Sarah Ewall-Wice

“Today’s briefing room used to be a swimming pool. Perhaps it will be again,” the editorial concluded. “But does Mr. Trump love swimming, or does he love being on TV?”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Cameron Adams
Cameron AdamsReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW