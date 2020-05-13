Muslims Hate Trump. Now They Have a Reason to Like Biden.

I’ve witnessed the full arc of how the Muslim American community has been “courted” by Democrats over the past 20 years. In a nutshell, we’ve gone from Democrats publicly rejecting our support to now, two decades later with Joe Biden, being courted at the earliest point ever by the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee who on Sunday released his detailed “Agenda for Muslim Americans.”

The reason for this change is exactly the same reason other minority communities have seen a similar evolution of how politicians treat them: They get that our votes actually matter in terms of their winning or losing an election. And a big part of the reason Muslims have become so politically engaged is in direct response to Donald Trump’s spewing of hate against our community.

The first instance I can recall of a well-known Democrat rejecting the support of Muslim Americans came in 2000, when Hillary Clinton was first running for U.S. Senate in New York. She had received $50,000 in contributions at a fundraiser sponsored by a Muslim American organization. However, after reporting that some members of the organization had made comments highly critical of Israeli policy—making it a hot-button issue in the campaign, given New York’s large Jewish population—she publicly returned all the funds.