Every Robe Should Be Exactly Like The Weezie Bathrobe

As someone who loves to be cozy all of the time, I’ve spent many years in search of the perfect bathrobe. It has to be warm, but not suffocating; absorbent, but not too scratchy; cute, but not something that puts aesthetics over actual comfort. I finally found that recently in the Weezie Women’s Long Robe.

This option has every feature I always knew I wanted in a robe. Made of organic, long-staple cotton, it’s soft and fluffy but still feels durable, like it will last for a long time---after using it for a while, I’m pleased to say that even after throwing it in the wash a bunch of times, it’s still just as soft. It’s very absorbent and doesn’t feel uncomfortable against damp skin, making it the perfect robe to put on after stepping out of the shower. And it’s warm enough for chilly days, but not so warm that you couldn’t wear it in the summer as well.

Perhaps my favorite feature, though, is the fact that the waist tie is attached at the back. I consistently lose the ties to my robes, and I’ve always wondered why they can’t just be attached instead of hanging through two loops unevenly. This tie never goes anywhere, and it makes a huge difference.

It’s also worth pointing out that this robe is excellent for petite people. As a short person, I have always struggled with finding a long robe that doesn’t graze the floor, and especially one that has sleeves that aren’t so long and obnoxious that I can’t do anything with it on. The sleeves for this robe are the perfect fit, and if you feel that you want them to be rolled up a bit, there’s a convenient button to keep them secured. The pockets are also deep and wide, and they’re not so far down that it feels awkward to reach into them.

All of that, and this robe is also very cute. It’s simple and classic, sure, but the option of a colorful piped edge is a nice touch (although you can just get it all white if you’d like). The slim shawl collar is comfortable without being too much around your neck. If you add on an extra $15, you can also get it monogrammed.

If a longer robe isn’t really your thing, don’t worry: Weezie has the exact same robe in a short version as well, with short sleeves and all.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.