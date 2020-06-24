David Burke was born in Brooklyn and for all his world travel, international success and recognition, he’s New York through and through. Brooklyn is a birthmark.

He studied cooking at the Culinary Institute of America in the Hudson Valley and pastry at the Ecole Lenôtre in Plaisir, France, and cut his teeth in some of the greatest French kitchens, including Marc Meneau’s legendary L’Espérance in Burgundy.

I first heard about Burke when he started racking up New York Times stars cooking at the River Cafe, in, of course, Brooklyn, in the late 1980s and early ‘90s.