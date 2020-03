My phone has never been so busy.

If I wanted, I could spend 12 hours a day typing. I have a groove in the pinky of my right hand from holding the edge. This started last Saturday.

They haven’t stopped trying to book. Someone in D.C. connected to the relief effort texted recently that the trains were still running. When I ignored that, he said he meant he could go to a crowded train station, train to another crowded train station, check into a hotel, and we could fuck.