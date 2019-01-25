My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream's Newest Triple Layer Desserts Are The Perfect Bite

Let me start this by saying that I’m weird when it comes to textures of food and within that weirdness falls the sticky, gelatinous texture of mochi.

If you’re unfamiliar with mochi, it’s a very sticky, very squishy dough made from glutinous rice and used to wrap everything from red bean paste to ice cream. I assumed that I would not like mochi based on how the texture was described, but then came My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream.

Mochi ice cream is like a dessert dumpling of sorts, which makes it easier to eat and enjoy than a traditional bowl and My/Mo makes a plethora of it. They had just launched their Triple Layer Mochi Ice Cream and I was skeptical to say the least. I was sure that I wouldn’t like it, but I was willing to try.

These things have completely changed my outlook on mochi. My first bite was of Dulce du Leche: creamy coffee ice cream filled with caramel, wrapped in a sweet mochi dough. It was perfect. Honestly. Everything about it was amazing. It was a bite-sized bunch of flavor. They launched this new addition to their mochi empire with four flavors: Dulce du Leche, Chocolate Sundae (chocolate mochi dough, vanilla bean ice cream, cherry center), Vanilla Blueberry (sweet mochi dough, vanilla bean ice cream, blueberry center), and S’Mores (chocolate mochi dough, graham cracker ice cream, marshmallow center).

If you need a quick hit of cold, smooth ice cream but don’t want to end up eating an entire pint, pop one of these in your mouth and your craving is immediately satiated. I will be buying these in bulk once I go through the boxes currently stashed in my freezer.

