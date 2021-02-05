MyPillow Chief’s Apocalyptic Election Fraud Epic Falls Flat

Right RichterMyPillow Chief’s Apocalyptic Election Fraud Epic Falls FlatRIGHT RICHTERMyPillow magnate Mike Lindell has barely slept as he worked on an opus meant to prove the election was stolen. But Lindell’s claims—and his movie—don’t hold up.Will SommerPolitics ReporterUpdated Feb. 05, 2021 5:23PM ET / Published Feb. 05, 2021 5:17PM ET BEAST INSIDEBloomberg/GettyThis week:The MyPillow election fraud epic, reviewed.I’m writing a book about QAnon!An Inconvenient PillowMyPillow magnate Mike Lindell has been hiding out.