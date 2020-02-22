Author Who Sparked ‘American Dirt’ Controversy Placed on Leave Amid Teacher Abuse Probe

A probe of alleged verbal and physical abuse by a Long Beach teacher has swept up an improbable secondary character: the author whose critique sparked the furor over Jeanine Cummins’ novel American Dirt.

Los Angeles police are investigating allegations that a business teacher at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, Libby Huff, called one of her students the N-word, pulled students’ hair, yanked their ears, and threw pencils at them. The school district placed her on leave in January, and she returned in early February, only to be placed on administrative leave again.

Some students have claimed retaliation for coming forward to speak to police, though the school district has disputed those allegations. Now Myriam Gurba, a Mexican-American novelist and AP Psychology teacher at Long Beach Polytechnic, has also been placed on administrative leave for tweeting about the inquiry. Security staff escorted her from school Friday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gurba, who has written several books and essays, shot to national prominence in December when she ignited a wide-ranging controversy over American Dirt with her scathing takedown of its representation of Latinos and the migrant experience.

“HELP,” she tweeted Wednesday. “Scary things are happening at Poly. During last period, campus security officers arrived in waves and ordered students to take their belongings w them. They told the kids that the reason they were being escorted away is confidential. They took ONLY Black & Brown students.”

An Instagram video appeared to show Gurba crying as she said, “My school security officers just informed me I’m too much of a disruption to be on campus. Apparently if I hurt kids, I’m fine to be on campus, but if I try to protect them, I’m a criminal.” Gurba retweeted the video.

“They said that my social media was disruptive to the school,” she told the LA Times. The school district confirmed her leave to the paper but did not provide a reason. Gurba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

American Dirt, which tells the story of a Mexican mother whose husband is murdered by cartels and who flees to America with her son, has enjoyed massive success—a seven-figure advance, an Oprah’s Book Club pick, a film deal—and become a bestseller. Despite the sky-high sales, the book has been dogged by claims of cultural appropriation for its representation of Latinos and the migrant experience.

Author Jeanine Cummins is not Latina. A press release promoting the book initially said she married an undocumented immigrant but did not disclose that he was from Ireland. Cummins, who is Irish-American, said she did hundreds of hours of research and interviews for the book but critics have said it simplifies and glosses over the reality of immigration. The novel’s author and publisher apologized for its publicity rollout and cancelled a planned book tour.

Gurba had previously said that the school’s administration ostracized her for speaking out in support of Huff’s alleged victims, though the details of that cold shoulder are unclear.

“The kids who spoke out against the racist teacher are staying home from school because they are SICK with anxiety. SICK,” she continued. She said the interviews were done “Central Park 5-style.”

“Detectives intimidated them,” she wrote. Fellow authors have come to Gurba’s defense on Twitter, calling Long Beach Unified School District’s actions “shameful and infuriating.” She also tweeted text messages of support she said came from former students.

Gurba also raised unconfirmed allegations of rape and physical assault against another Long Beach Unified teacher Saturday morning on Twitter. “I would rather have my dignity than a job,” she tweeted.