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CONCEALED

Mystery of Trump’s Leather Gloves Is Solved

The president wore gloves to greet his Chinese counterpart on a 64-degree day. Now we know why.

Trump

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

By William Vaillancourt

Up-close photos of Donald Trump reveal what the 80-year-old was concealing with black leather gloves during a welcome ceremony Wednesday for his Chinese counterpart.

Trump sported the gloves—and a coat—at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for the arrival of Xi Jinping, for whom the president rolled out a 100-foot red carpet. The temperature was 64 degrees, spurring questions about Trump’s attire, which the White House has not commented on.

Trump's attire on the 64-degree day spurred questions.

Trump's attire on the 64-degree day spurred questions.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

President Donald Trump points a finger before boarding Marine One to travel to Joint Base Andrews to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 23, 2026.
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Photographs from Thursday suggest Trump may have been forced to slather both hands in makeup to hide bruising.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump

A thick layer of makeup was visible on Trump's right hand.

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping

There also appeared to be some discoloration on his left hand.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

The make-up-slathered hand was visible at the state dinner.

The make-up was clearly visible at the state dinner.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

When the president removed his right glove to shake Jinping’s hand, beige makeup on the top of his hand was visible.

A bruise is visible on Trump's hand as he puts his glove back on after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews.

A bruise is visible on Trump's hand as he puts his glove back on after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews.

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Trump's hand bruising, the White House says, is caused by frequent handshaking and his Aspirin usage.

Trump's hand bruising, the White House says, is caused by frequent handshaking and his Aspirin usage.

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand after posing with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026.

Both of Trump’s hands appeared discolored at the White House on Thursday night.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The president often has bruising on his right hand, which the White House has attributed to frequent handshaking and his use of aspirin. Trump has been taking a higher-than-recommended dosage of the drug—325 milligrams daily—for the last 25 years to keep his blood thin, even though doctors have advised him to lower the amount.

“I’m a little superstitious,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal in January. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Trump's bruise was on display last August during a White House meeting with the president of South Korea.

Trump's bruise was on display last August during a White House meeting with the president of South Korea.

Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The makeup Trump uses to conceal bruising takes "about ten seconds" to apply, he says.

The makeup Trump uses to conceal bruising takes "about ten seconds" to apply, he says.

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The makeup he uses to conceal the bruising takes “about 10 seconds” to apply, he said.

A close-up of Trump's hand as seen in August.

A close-up of Trump's hand as seen in August.

Reuters

Bruising has also shown up on Trump’s “good” hand. At a World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, in January, the then-79-year-old had a gnarly patch on his left side.

A bruise is visible on the back of US President Donald Trump's left hand as he walks at the "Board of Peace" meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026.
CALL THE DOCTOR

Trump Displays Worst Bruising Yet—on His ‘Good’ Hand

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A bruise appeared on Trump's left hand in January.

A bruise appeared on Trump's left hand in January.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

About that, then-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast, “At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”

The White House hasn’t responded to Daily Beast inquiries about Trump’s reason for wearing the gloves on Thursday. Trump was not wearing them when he left the White House earlier that afternoon to board Marine One, but had them on during his return.

The White House has previously claimed that Trump “is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.”

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On Thursday, another part of Trump’s appearance spurred questions while he showed Xi Marine One and the new helipad on the South Lawn: his backside.

The same apparent bulge seen in August and earlier this month was visible, leading to speculation about whether the president was wearing some sort of “contraption.”

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The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this topic, either.

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William Vaillancourt
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