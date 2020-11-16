Naadam's Affordable Sweater Is the Ultimate Cashmere For Sweater Weather

It's finally sweater weather! Every year, I search for the perfect sweater that's equally cozy and chic – the kind of sweater I just want to live in for months. It has to be a piece that transitions seamlessly from business casual to date night depending on how it's accessorized. This year, my sweater is the essential $75 cashmere sweater from Naadam.

This cult-favorite fashion staple is 100% cashmere and comes in 14 (mostly) neutral colors and seven different sizes, from XXS to XXL. The fit is forgiving and flattering for all body types – slim but not so form-fitting that you can't eat a whole pint of ice cream and still feel great about how you look. I chose the dark ginger color for myself, which is a really warm, rich shade that works with my lighter skin tone. I love how the cuffs are a little longer and taper off elegantly at the wrist. Branding is super minimal – just a small stylized 'N' embroidered by the left wrist. Naadam's website proclaims that this sweater is “heavenly soft” on their softness scale and I do concur.

I'm a believer in quality over quantity when it comes to fashion and am happy to invest in a classic piece that I will cherish and wear for many years. I'm skeptical of fast fashion and the working conditions of laborers that the industry is built on. So when I learned that Naadam is serious about sustainability, working directly with herders in Mogolia's Gobi Desert, that sealed the deal for me. They released their first Social and Environmental Impact Report this year including goals they're working toward for 2025, and I find their transparency admirable. Based on the almost unbelievable value, I might get myself something else from Naadam for the holidays. I'm eyeing the turtleneck sweater dress or oversized cowl neck, but I know this essential sweater is the one that I'll be wearing most often.

The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater Buy on Naadam $ 75

