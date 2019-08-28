Naked, Screaming Suspect Arrested in Murder of Tampa Bay Rays Minor-League Pitcher’s Family

The wife, son, and mother-in-law of a Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher were murdered Tuesday—and the wife’s 18-year-old brother was arrested and charged with the slayings after running naked and screaming out of the woods.

The Montgomery Biscuits announced in a statement that prospect Blake Bivens “suffered a terrible family tragedy” but did not provide any details. ESPN reported that the three bodies found at the home in Keeling, Virginia, were relatives of the Double-A hurler.

According to the Danville Register & Bee, the incident unfolded Tuesday morning when a neighbor found a woman dead in the driveway of the house, and police found the body of another woman and a child inside.

A manhunt was organized for Bivens’ brother-in-law, Matthew Bernard, and schools were put on lockdown as heavily armed police scoured the nearby woods.

Just after noon, Bernard jogged out of the woods, unarmed and stark naked, ignored police orders to stop, and ran past a scrum of media—even after he was hit in the face with pepper spray, the Register & Bee reported.

Bernard then throttled a church caretaker, stopping only when he was hit with a police baton. But he took off again, pepper spray dripping from his face, keeping police on the run for several minutes until he was nabbed by a tactical team with a K-9, the newspaper reported.

Bernard was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Police said they were still trying to pinpoint a motive.

“We don’t know what happened to set off this chain of events,” Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said.

The Rays said in a statement that “our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him in any way we can.”

The minor-league Biscuits canceled a doubleheader in the wake of the tragedy.