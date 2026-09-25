GRAND OLD PURR-TY Nancy Mace Reveals New ‘Catwoman’ Look It comes after the South Carolina Republican showed off a string of tattoos.

Nancy Mace has debuted a new Catwoman-themed look after covering herself in tattoos.

In August, the 48-year-old South Carolina Republican rep showed off her brand-new tattoos as she went sleeveless on her new YouTube podcast, Get Maced.

Now, she has shown off another new element of her rebrand. Ranting about Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed and the Iran war on the aforementioned podcast on Thursday, the firebrand rocked a leather catsuit.

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Commentators have been intrigued by the look. Get Maced/YouTube

It comes after Mace debuted her tats. Nancy Mace/YouTube

Online commentators did not miss the leather-clad appearance. “Are you a Senator or Catwoman?” one person joked.

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“I like the look,” MAGA talking head Ian Miles Cheing added. “Cat Woman for Halloween or what Nancy?” another added in a similar vein.

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Journalist Tim Young got in on the act, writing, “I side with you in your battle against Batman.”

Mace revealed in a February Politico profile that she got nine tattoos in rapid succession.

Among her new tattoos is the quote, “Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself.” Nancy Mace/YouTube

She said she got the ink done between late 2023 and early 2024 as she dealt with a breakup with her fiancé and losing all of her congressional staffers, and that they were a way to help her “reclaim” her body and feel “the pain that I need to feel.”

Among her new tattoos is the quote, “Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself,” the first sentence of Virginia Woolf’s novel Mrs Dalloway.

Mace’s podcast is her latest attempt to stay relevant after a string of major defeats at the hands of the South Carolina electorate.

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Last August, she announced a 2026 gubernatorial bid in South Carolina but was trounced in the Republican primary. In her bid for governor, she vacated her congressional seat, leaving the state’s first district up for grabs after her current term ends in January.

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