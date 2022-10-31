Feds Say Intruder Walked Into Nancy Pelosi’s Bedroom and Threatened to ‘Kneecap’ Her

The 42-year-old accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home in the dead of night on Friday walked into her bedroom and told her startled husband that he wanted to take her hostage and break “her kneecaps,” federal prosecutors said in a federal affidavit filed Monday.

David DePape, the conspiracy theory-fixated suspect in the brazen attack, was arrested at the scene just before 3 a.m. Friday. Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California charged him Monday with assault and attempted kidnapping. Local police separately said Friday that DePape would be charged with attempted murder, elder abuse, burglary, and several other felonies by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

After the 82-year-old Pelosi managed to place a surreptitious 911 call, two San Francisco police officers responded to the scene, entering the home to find him tussling with DePape over a hammer. Pelosi then “greeted the officers,” according to the new criminal complaint. When asked what was going on, the filing explains, DePape responded that “everything was good.”

As the officers commanded both men to drop the weapon, DePape wrenched it out of Pelosi’s hand and swung it, striking him in the head, the complaint states. Pelosi collapsed, apparently unconscious, and DePape was restrained. Investigators later found a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties on the scene.

Interviewed in an ambulance on the way to a hospital, Pelosi told police that he had been asleep when DePape entered the room. DePape told him he was looking for “Nancy,” indicating that he’d sit and wait for her—as Pelosi tried to explain his wife would be away for the next few days, he later said.

Pelosi then excused himself to use the bathroom, where his phone had been charging, Politico reported hours after the attack on Friday. Dialing 911, Pelosi began speaking to DePape in what a dispatcher identified as code language, a source told CNN the same day. The officers arrived two minutes later.

The speaker’s husband was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with a skull fracture and serious injuries to his hands and right arm, a Pelosi spokesperson said on Friday. He was expected to make a full recovery.

DePape told investigators that he had broken into the Pelosi residence through a glass door, using a hammer, according to the affidavit. He said he had wanted to speak to Nancy Pelosi and hold her hostage until she either told him the “truth” or “lied.” If the former, he said, he would have broken “her kneecaps,” with the complaint paraphrasing DePape’s explanation that “she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

If she told the unspecified “truth,” though, DePape stated that he would have let her go.

He also “explained generally” that he had wanted to use the speaker as bait to lure another person—unidentified in the complaint—to him.

Police have not formally offered a motive for the attack. But as The Daily Beast reported, DePape partook in a laundry list of far-right conspiracy nonsense, from QAnon lies to fantasies about the 2020 election. And some of the far-right fanatics who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, brought zip ties along.

Also among the larger horde that day: individuals clearly out for Pelosi’s blood.