It should be no surprise that Naomi Campbell—supermodel, icon, love child of the words “fabulous” and “glamour,” and enigmatic diva extraordinaire—was ahead of the trend.

In July 2019, Campbell, who can currently be seen as a judge on Amazon’s Making the Cut fashion competition, uploaded a video to her YouTube channel demonstrating the extreme cleaning regimen she employs to sanitize her airplane seat each time she flies.

Even sped up with a timelapse, the process takes over three minutes. With gloves on, Campbell wipes down everything—as in everything—with a sanitizing wipe, from the seat-back tray to her iPhone cord to the air vents and even the floor. She then drapes a personal seat cover she brought herself over her chair and puts on a face mask, long before they were en vogue.