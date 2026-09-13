FINAL LAP NASCAR Legend Dies at 76 Gary Myers leaves behind a family legacy that spans four generations, including his two sons and grandson. Jason Myers Racing, Facebook

NASCAR driver Gary Myers has died at the age of 76. He was a part of a four-generation racing family. His racing family spans four generations, including his father, Billy Myers; sons Burt and Jason Myers; and grandson Slate Myers. His family announced his passing via Facebook on Friday. “Last night I lost my hero,” Burt Myers wrote. “He fought so hard but was so tired. My daddy is in Heaven and can finally do the things he wanted to do the last several years.” He made his NASCAR Winston Cup Series debut at the 1974 Yankee 400, and he went on to compete in 47 races in the series. He also raced in the SMART Modified Tour, where he won 15 races and the 1996 championship. “Last night we lost our patriarch,” one person wrote on Jason Myers’ Facebook page. “Gary was Jason’s best friend. He taught him and Burt everything they know and touched so many people along the way. To know him was to love him. Rest easy, legend. You will be with us always.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register