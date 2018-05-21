Nashville is Your New Favorite Pride Destination

Nashville has been deemed one of the brightest, most budding arts scenes of the south, and that community-driven approach trickles into their queer population as well. Gay bars are just a percent of queer things to do in Nashville, and this city is an incredible place to celebrate Pride for its finger-on-the-pulse of food and music. Dig in! We’ve curated this list of queer to-dos in the neighborhood so you can experience the best of your Pride season.

STAY

Hotel Indigo Nashville

301 Union Street | Nashville, TN | 37201

(615) 891-6000

On Printer’s Alley (the very place Dolly Parton got her start), the speakeasy-inspired interiors feature local music talent and artists seven nights a week. Hotel Indigo is deeply invested in Nashville’s bustling arts scene, and the location is literally across the street from the Pride parade route. You can also enjoy a Pride brunch, drink specials, music, and swag for all Pride-goers.

EAT

The Mockingbird

121A 12th Avenue North | Nashville, TN | 37203

(615) 741-9900

Owned by the husband-and-husband duo Brian Riggenbach and Mikey Corona, you can guarantee all Pride-attendees will be welcomed with mimosas. Whether it’s for brunch, supper, or happy hour, the Mockingbird is your go-to for any punny southern favorites like caramel chicken, “Poultry in Motion,” Pozole Rojo “Perfect Hominy,” or a Pineapple Rum creation named “Beach, Please.”

SEE

Indigo Girls at The Ryman

116 Fifth Avenue North | Nashville, TN | 37219

July 14 at 8:00 PM

Do. Not. Miss. This. The Indigo Girls at one of the most legendary theaters in existence, The Ryman Auditorium, will secure the queerest, most Nashville evening you could have. This Grammy-winning lesbian folk duo has been writing your favorite folk hits since 1987.

GO

Suzy Wong's House of Yum Drag Brunch

1515 Church St | Nashville, TN | 37203

(615) 329-2913

Any in-towner has seen Drag Brunch at Suzy Wong’s House of Yum. I mean, how could you not want to go for brunch at a place called “Suzy Wong’s House of Yum?” Asian delights and creative cocktails make for an incredible breakfast, and what goes better with breakfast than local drag? Check it out Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm.

DO

Sip Café

3939 Gallatin Pike | Nashville, TN | 37216

(615) 499-4137

This queer-owned coffeehouse suits all your pastry, ice cream, and coffee needs in a cozy, no frills interior. Not to mention, their adorable food truck parked around town gets you donuts and coffee to go!

