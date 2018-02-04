Natalie Portman Defends ‘Star Wars’ Prequels in Curse-Happy SNL Rap

The first time Natalie Portman hosted Saturday Night Live in 2006, she joined forces with The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg for an epically out-of-character rap song about her life.

This week, she did it again.

“I was going through a really weird time then, but I’ve matured a lot,” the host said in the interview that began the sketch.

“Portman, Portman, Portman, Portman, Portman, Portman,” she began. “Fucked your husband just for sport, man.” Moving on her own French husband Benjamin Millepied, she added, “My man dance but he’s not a ballerino. Yeah, he twinkle his toes, but he give me good d, though.”

When the interviewer told her that the recent Star Wars movies were “much better” than the ones she was in, she appeared in full Queen Amidala makeup. “Say something ‘bout the motherfucking prequels, bitch,” she rapped. “Say something fucking nice about Jar Jar Binks. Now kiss him right on his 17 dicks, while I sit down on your face and take a shit.”

Finally, when asked if the #TimesUp movement has had the “impact” she was hoping for, she stabbed the man in the forehead with a pin before asking, “how’s that for impact?” and throwing him out the window.