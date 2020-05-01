“It’s without question the most interesting and emotionally complex character I’ve been asked to play in film or television,” offers Nathan Lane.

That’s quite a statement from a man who’s appeared in everything from The Birdcage and The Lion King to The Producers and The People v. O.J. Simpson; then again, the 64-year-old star of stage and screen has never played anyone like Lewis Michener before.

In Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a spin-off of the macabre Showtime series, Lane’s Michener is a gruff, hard-nosed LAPD detective navigating the treacherous terrain of 1938 Los Angeles, a time filled with racial tension, neo-Nazis, and… shape-shifting demons. Lane describes the show as “Raymond Chandler-meets-Rod Serling” and Michener as “the moral conscience of the show,” a cynical fella who, alongside the force’s first Mexican-American detective, Santiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), is investigating a series of brutal, otherworldly murders.