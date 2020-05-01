Nathan Lane on Why Trump Isn’t Welcome Back in New York City and the Future of Broadway
The stage and screen icon opens up to Marlow Stern about his new stint on “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” and the “catastrophe” that is Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s without question the most interesting and emotionally complex character I’ve been asked to play in film or television,” offers Nathan Lane.
That’s quite a statement from a man who’s appeared in everything from The Birdcage and The Lion King to The Producers and The People v. O.J. Simpson; then again, the 64-year-old star of stage and screen has never played anyone like Lewis Michener before.
In Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a spin-off of the macabre Showtime series, Lane’s Michener is a gruff, hard-nosed LAPD detective navigating the treacherous terrain of 1938 Los Angeles, a time filled with racial tension, neo-Nazis, and… shape-shifting demons. Lane describes the show as “Raymond Chandler-meets-Rod Serling” and Michener as “the moral conscience of the show,” a cynical fella who, alongside the force’s first Mexican-American detective, Santiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), is investigating a series of brutal, otherworldly murders.