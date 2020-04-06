Enquirer Alum Dylan Howard Ousted by AMI: Report

Former top National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard has been ousted from his corporate-suite gig at limping American Media, Variety reported on Monday night.

Howard was a senior vice president at AMI in charge of developing true-crime projects but had previously overseen the Enquirer, Radar Online, and other tabloid properties.

Variety said it was unclear why his contract was not renewed.

David Pecker, the chief executive of financially troubled American Media Inc., announced last month that he was cutting the payroll of the National Enquirer and at least nine other AMI publications by 23 percent starting April 1, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard has worked at AMI since 2009 and has been involved with a number of scandals. In 2018, he and AMI boss David Pecker entered into a non-prosecution deal with federal prosecutors in exchange for helping provide evidence against President Donald Trump’s ex-fixer Michael Cohen, regarding payments to silence women before the 2016 election.

The deal gave the pair immunity from prosecution over their involvement in a “catch and kill” arrangement with former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, who also claimed she had an affair with Trump and who was paid $150,000 by AMI.

In November, The Daily Beast reported on an audio recorded that showed Howard had proposed an elaborate scheme to secretly funnel more than $1 million to accused rapist and pedophile R. Kelly for his cooperation on a documentary he hoped AMI would sell.