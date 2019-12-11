Nationalists Are Murdering Jews. Trump Is Targeting Campus Activists.

Incidents of antisemitism rose 60% in the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency. The next two years saw two of the deadliest attacks against Jews in American history – the October 27, 2018 terrorist massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and the April 29, 2019, attack on the Chabad center in Poway, California. Both were carried out by right-wing nationalists, with the same populist ideology.

And so Trump is finally taking action —against the Left.

In a remarkable executive order, an advance copy of which was released today, President Trump effectively amended Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits “discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” to include antisemitism.