NBA Opening Night: Who’s Playing, What Time Are the Games, and How to Watch

They’re back!

After what felt like an agonizingly long off season, the NBA is back with a night filled with LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

NBA opening night will be Tuesday, October 17, 2017 starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers going up against the Boston Celtics. Back in August an insane trade was made between the Cavs and the Celtics. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving left for the Celtics, while Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic moved to the Cavs.

James may not meet Irving on the court in Cleveland. The NBA superstar is currently recovering from an ankle injury. Tuesday night will also be Boston’s only game in Cleveland this season.

The second matchup Tuesday evening will be between defending champion Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. However, the Rockets are not a complete underdog. They recently acquired Chris Paul—so there is some hope, Rockets fans.

Cleveland Cavaliers v. Boston Celtics

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

Watch: TNT, or online here.

Golden State Warriors v. Houston Rockets

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. EST

Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Watch: TNT, or online here.