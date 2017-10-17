GAME TIME
NBA Opening Night: Who’s Playing, What Time Are the Games, and How to Watch
Steph and LeBron head to the court for the 2017-2018 NBA season Tuesday, October 17, 2017.
They’re back!
After what felt like an agonizingly long off season, the NBA is back with a night filled with LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
NBA opening night will be Tuesday, October 17, 2017 starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers going up against the Boston Celtics. Back in August an insane trade was made between the Cavs and the Celtics. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving left for the Celtics, while Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic moved to the Cavs.
James may not meet Irving on the court in Cleveland. The NBA superstar is currently recovering from an ankle injury. Tuesday night will also be Boston’s only game in Cleveland this season.
The second matchup Tuesday evening will be between defending champion Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. However, the Rockets are not a complete underdog. They recently acquired Chris Paul—so there is some hope, Rockets fans.
Cleveland Cavaliers v. Boston Celtics
When: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. EST
Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
Watch: TNT, or online here.
Golden State Warriors v. Houston Rockets
When: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. EST
Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California
Watch: TNT, or online here.