On Wednesday afternoon, rising NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested by Los Angeles Police for felony domestic violence. The 24-year-old Charlotte Hornets forward ended up behind bars on the eve of free agency, where he was expected to command a $100 million+ deal after a breakout season leading his team in scoring. He was released on bond and is set to appear in court July 20.

While the LAPD released no information about the incident that triggered the arrest, the Hornets responded with a statement on Thursday: “The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Late Thursday evening, Mychelle Johnson, Bridges’ wife and the mother of their two children, shed light on the NBA players’ alleged actions, posting a series of photos to Instagram showing the bruising she claims Bridges caused, as well as what appears to be a hospital report with harrowing details: “Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation; Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

The photos were accompanied by the a statement from Johnson: “I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself.”

She continued: “I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.”