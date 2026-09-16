OFF THE AIR NBC Anchor Abruptly Announces Exit and Teases ‘What’s Next’ The Emmy Award-winning journalist has been at the station since June 2024. johallorantv, Instagram

NBC anchor Johnathon O’Halloran, 28, shared on Monday that Tuesday would be his last time tuning in to the morning news on NBC-affiliated WJAC-TV’s 6News covering Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. “It’s bittersweet to say that tomorrow, Tuesday, will be my final day at WJAC. Over the last two years and some months, I’ve been honored to sit at the desk for a station with such a rich history and to get to know so many wonderful people across this ten-county community,” wrote the anchor, who started at the station in June 2024. “To everyone at home, thank you for trusting me to be a part of your day and to keep you informed about the stories that matter most.” The Emmy Award-winning journalist hinted at what’s next, writing: “I’m excited for what’s next, but for now, I hope you’ll join me one more time Tuesday morning on 6 News at Sunrise.” Viewers of the west-central Pennsylvania local station shared kind words on social media for O’Halloran. The U.S. Sun reported one posted: “I’m so proud of you, my friend!” Another said: “Wow! Excited for you!” A third wrote: “Congrats!!!!”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register