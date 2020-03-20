NBC Reports One of Its News Staffers Has Died From Coronavirus

NBC News said early Friday that a staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus has died.

In a memo to staff, NBC Chairman Andy Lack told network staff that “longtime member of our NBC News family” Larry Edgeworth had died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The NBC and MSNBC chief said that Edgeworth, an audio technician for the network, had “suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness,” and was a beloved member of the team.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” Lack said. “Stacy Brady says he was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.’”

Over the past week, the network has been operating with a skeleton staff at its 30 Rock headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. Several Today show personalities, including Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin, continue to work from home after one of the show’s staffers tested positive.

NBC has been among a number of news organizations that have reported cases among its employees.

CBS News, CNN, publishing giant Condé Nast, digital publisher Vox Media, and The New York Times have all reported cases among staff.