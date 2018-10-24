NBC ‘Today’ Hosts Condemn Megyn Kelly’s ‘Ignorant, Racist’ Comments

If Megyn Kelly thought an apology to staff over her “blackface” comments was going to be adequate, she was proved bitingly wrong on the very show she presents the third hour of on Wednesday morning.

Host Al Roker said: “She owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country,” while news anchor Craig Melvin said Kelly's comments were “ignorant and racist… stupid and indefensible.”

Kelly didn't appear in person to answer her colleagues' criticism, but may speak about the controversy at 9am on her own show.

On her show on Tuesday, Kelly asked, “Isn't the whole purpose of Halloween to dress up and pretend you are something other than yourself?”

“You do get in trouble if a white person puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person puts on whiteface at Halloween… like when I was a kid that was ok if you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

Talking about Real Housewife of New York Luann de Lesseps dressing up as Diana Ross, and bronzing her face, Kelly said, “People said that was racist… and I felt like who doesn't like Diana Ross? She wants to look like Diana Ross for one day? I don't know how that got racist on Halloween.”

As a report by NBC journalist Morgan Radford pre-Roker and Melvin's comments made clear, Kelly's comments drew swift condemnation by Twitter users, famous and not.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi wrote that she couldn't “believe Kelly's ignorance on this in 2018…this is so damaging.”

In email to staff though not to her viewers or the public generally, Kelly wrote, “I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong and I am sorry… The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent… I've never been a 'pc' kind of person but I understand we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age.”

The Today show also aired Kelly’s comments while at Fox News that “Jesus was a white man too,” and her message to America's children that “Santa is just white.”

It was only the African American hosts of Today who criticized Kelly on Wednesday. Lead anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb stayed silent. Guthrie said: “It is uncomfortable. Megyn is a colleague at NBC News but it's umm…,” and then threw to Roker.

After saying Kelly owed a “bigger apology” to her people of color viewers (which may indeed come at 9am), he added, “because this is a history going back to the 1830s… Minstrel shows to me denigrate a race. I'm old enough to have lived through Amos and Andy where you had white people in blackface playing two black characters magnifying the worst stereotypes about black people. That's what the big problem is. That's what the issue is.”

Melvin then said of the controversy over Kelly's comments: “There was some criticism online that this was political correctness run amok. That's silly and it's disingenuous and it's just as ignorant and racist as the statement itself. In addition to her being a colleague she's a friend. She said something stupid and something indefensible.

“I guess it was an opportunity for us to learn a bit more about blackface, but I think a lot of people knew about blackface.”

Roker added, “No good comes from it. It goes back to the 1930s, and Warner Oland playing Charlie Chan. It's just not right.”

Jenna Bush Hager, who was part of Kelly’s ‘Halloween’ panel, denounced Kelly's “racial intolerance” to Guthrie and Kotb on Wednesday while publicizing a book she had written with her sister Barbara.

“The conversation took a turn none of us expected,” Jenna Bush Hager said. “I didn't expect it. I just have to say of course it’s wrong. In a world sometimes filled with hate, it's more important than ever we use our voices towards love.”

Their grandmother Barbara Bush had, said Bush Hager, “compassion towards people different to her, people she never even knew. I think now more than ever we need to make sure when the conversation goes that way, towards racial intolerance, we use our voices, and we use them loudly and with grace.”