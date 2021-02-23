Neera Tanden’s Nomination Has to Die So Decency Can Live Again

Neera Tanden has mean-tweeted that Tom Cotton is a “fraud,” that “vampires have more heart” than Ted Cruz, and that Susan Collins is “the worst.” Fact check: mostly true.

Still, it’s good that her mean tweets will probably doom her chances of being confirmed to head the Office of Management and Budget. You reap what you sow, and Tanden deserves this.

For those of you just now joining this melodrama, Tanden’s confirmation hopes went on life support this week after announcements from Democrat Joe Manchin and Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney that they would not support her nomination.