Cocktail Hour Italian Style: Negroni

Why do you like making and serving this classic cocktail? “I love Negronis because of the incongruous duality of its inherent simplicity (in preparation) and stunning complexity (in flavor). I barely have to think while putting it together, but each sip is so rewarding.”

When would you serve this drink? “It’s classically a pre-dinner cocktail, and I see no reason to mess with that time-honored tradition. A pitch-perfect apertivo.”

What music would you pair it with? “A mixtape of global beats, from William Onyeabor to Orishas to Chicano Batman to Kali Uchis.”

What food would you pair it with? “Keep it simple: marinated olives, smoked almonds, and some bruschetta with herbed ricotta and hot honey.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Prince. Because I would literally take any excuse to have spent even an apertivo amount of time with that musical genius. Too soon...”

Negroni

INGREDIENTS

1 part Campari®

1 part Sweet vermouth

1 part Gin

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Orange peel or thin orange wedge

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange peel or thin orange wedge.

