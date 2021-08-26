You Won’t Find a Better Outdoor Couch Than This One—Trust Me

Scouting Report: Neighbor, a relatively new outdoor furniture brand, not only eased my commitment issues when it came to a big new furniture piece, but they also provided an excellent quality, easy to assemble outdoor couch that I oftentimes don’t want to even leave outside.

I have to admit something: I waited far too long to upgrade my backyard. I kind of got caught up in the idea that well, things were going back to normal, and forgot that even amid normal life, I still want a backyard I can spend time in. I’ve cured my mosquito problem, but my furniture set-up isn’t quite there yet (commitment issues). Thankfully, this outdoor furniture brand came along just in time.

The Loveseat Shop at Neighbor $

Neighbor doesn’t just make great outdoor furniture, they make it in a way that eases my anxious shopping experience. How you might ask? Well, if you’re in the market for a couch for your outdoor space, you just found a great one. That’s because the entire Haven Collection can be configured to fit any space due to its modular system. You can add or subtract pieces with ease thanks to this. But the pieces themselves are the highest quality—so much so that I often feel bad leaving the couch outside at all. It’s totally fine though—the couch is made with a solid teak wood frame, linen cushioned armrests, quick drying foam, and Sunbrella fabric that is mildew resistant. The couch is truly better than my indoor couch, and I’ve already taken several sun naps in it, and am planning to take another one shortly.

I think my favorite part of this couch beyond the comfort and style though, has to be how easy it was to assemble. It didn’t come pre-assembled, but it also came much faster because of that. And assembling it was a breeze—we sat in our backyard with cocktails in hand, and built up the couch I’m sprawling on right now. It slowly took form, altering my once barren backyard into an oasis of sorts, and once I flicked on the string lights above, I realized that sitting on this couch, watching the fire pit blaze feet away, that I was finally home.

