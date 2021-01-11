Neil Gaiman is less than perfectly satisfied with the first two seasons of American Gods, the Starz adaptation of his beloved 2001 road-trip novel. He praises the hyper-stylized visual language original showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green created in its debut season (the only one Fuller and Green helmed before departing the series). And he is effusive about the show’s “fabulous” cast, led by Ian McShane as Norse god-in-disguise Mr. Wednesday and Ricky Whittle as Shadow, the widower and ex-convict Wednesday hires as a bodyguard on his journey across America to rally the Old Gods against the New.

But the celebrated fantasy author is as frank about where the rest of the show stumbled in his eyes as he is about where it succeeded.

That first season “had a story that when it worked, it was jaw-dropping,” Gaiman tells The Daily Beast. “And when it didn’t work, it felt like The Twilight Zone or something, where you go off and have a new adventure each week in a different town or whatever. It wasn’t feeling like a whole.” He began to feel uncertain about how far the series wandered from its source material, which centered Shadow’s point of view. The series, by contrast, focused on the warring deities themselves and on Shadow’s not-quite-dead wife, Laura Moon (played with foul-mouthed relish by Emily Browning).