This Glowing Vision Board is the Perfect Reminder To Stay Motivated

We all know how bogged down we can get in the digital age we’re living in, with constant information being shoved in our feeds and endless deadlines. Fortunately, there are some new (and much more fun) ways to manage your dreams, goals, and to-do list. Brite Lite Neon has developed some unique products to help us make our life easier and illuminate our space with color.

Whether it is an acrylic calendar to get the job done or simply a vision board, use this to get organized while having a sense of style. Place this vision board front and center to remind you of your big-picture aspirations and daily tasks. Clearly, this is not your typical whiteboard, as you customize the color of the neon lights. Another bonus is that it comes with rainbow markers and washi tape to help you create custom art.You can even make it dimmer to adjust the brightness of LED new neon. The dimensions: 28" X 28".

Brite Light Neon Vision Board Buy at Amazon $ 200

Who to gift: Someone who wants to organize with style. A sibling or student (or basically any Gen-Z giftee on your list). A creative or someone who has a passion to keep everything in check.

