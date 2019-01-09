The Best Reed Oil Diffuser Doesn't Actually Have Oil

The other day, I knocked my scent diffuser off the back of my toilet and after a dramatic, loud noise I looked down expecting tragedy when I saw...nothing.

None of the beautifully scented oil spilled out, because there was no oil to get all over my floor and make my bathroom smell like the inside of a potpourri basket. Nest's Liquidless Oil Diffusers are a complete innovation of home scents, with five ScentSticks filled with fragrance. The $60 liquidless diffusers gives you an entire month's worth of scent without fading (or becoming overbearing).

If you're sick of buying candle after candle and wanting something that requires little-to-no effort, the Nest Liquidless Oil Diffusers are the perfect solution. Candles are great, but this oil diffuser changed how I view scents.

