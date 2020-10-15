Bibi’s Henchmen Threaten to Turn Israel Into a Mafia State

JERUSALEM—A top aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu threatened the attorney general on Wednesday—the same day that an apparent Bibi supporter attacked daily newspaper Ha’aretz, a mainstay of liberal Israeli journalism—as the country appeared to careen from start-up nation to mafia state.

Miki Zohar, Netanyahu’s coalition whip and one of the men closest to the prime minister, threatened to release incriminating data about Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, the man who indicted Netanyahu last November, if he doesn’t quit and cancel Netanyahu’s trial, which opened in May. Netanyahu stands accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The threat comes on the heels of an embarrassing leak broadcast on Tuesday by right-wing political analyst Amit Segal, in which Mandelblit was heard in 2015 referring to then-State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan as a “maniac.”