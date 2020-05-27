While the new Netflix docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich rightfully centers the stories of his (mostly underage) victims, it also contains some damning revelations concerning the late pedophile-financier’s powerful friends.

There’s President Trump, who’s since claimed he’d had a “falling out” with his Palm Beach pal Epstein and hadn’t spoken to him for 15 years. One of Epstein’s sex-trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre, alleges Epstein and his right hand, Ghislaine Maxwell, ordered her to have sex with Prince Andrew (an allegation partially corroborated by a former Epstein employee, who says he witnessed Prince Andrew “grinding” on a topless Giuffre).

And then there’s Bill Clinton.

Though the former president’s copped to flying on Epstein’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express”—and flight logs indicate he flew on the plane at least 26 times, according to the four-part docuseries, including a trip to Africa with Epstein, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker—Clinton has vehemently denied visiting any of Epstein’s out-of-state residences.

“He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little Saint James island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida,” Clinton’s press secretary said in a statement.

Well, a number of subjects in Filthy Rich recall seeing Clinton on Little Saint James, Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Otherwise known as “Pedophile Island,” it was Epstein’s primary residence—and a place where he took his underage sex-trafficking victims to be assaulted by himself or his influential friends.

“It really is orgy island, because that’s what happened there. That is what that island meant to me,” says Giuffre, while Sarah Ransome, another Epstein victim, alleges that she was raped multiple times by Epstein on the island, including three times in one day.

“Bill Clinton has been on that island,” says Steve Scully, who managed telecommunications for Epstein on Little Saint James from 1999-2005. “I saw Bill Clinton sitting with Jeffrey on the living room porch.”

Giuffre remembers seeing Clinton there as well. “I remember having a dinner with Clinton. He was there, and I never saw him do anything improper,” she explains. “I wish, you know, he would just come clean about, like, ‘Yeah, I was there. So what? Who cares? I didn’t see anything going on.’”