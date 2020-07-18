Netflix’s Moving Tribute to America’s Wounded Warriors

A portrait of the way in which our lives are shaped not only by our parents and the examples they set—and values they instill—but by the traumatic events we’re forced to endure, Father Soldier Son is a quietly incisive and moving Netflix documentary about a military family beset by hardship. Prepare to cry more than once before its opening credits roll, and then make sure to have tissues at the ready for the rest of its intimate, unaffected runtime.

Directed and produced by Catrin Einhorn and Leslye Davis, Father Soldier Son (now streaming) spends ten years with the Eisch clan, comprised of Army platoon sergeant Brian and the two young sons, Isaac and Joey, he leaves behind in 2010 with uncles and grandparents, not for the first time, to continue waging war in Afghanistan. In Wautoma, Wisconsin, 12-year-old Isaac can barely contain his excitement—or waterworks—when greeting his dad at the airport as he arrives home for an extended vacation. Isaac later confesses that, regardless of his staunch support of the Army, he constantly worries about his dad’s well-being, praying “please bring him back safe.” At only seven-and-a-half, Joey is plagued by similar concerns, as well as persistent longing, since Brian is their sole custodian (their mother abandoned them after the divorce). Still, Joey has pure childlike faith in the fact that “My dad is in Afghanistan, trying to make this country how it is.”

The emotional toll that military service takes on families is palpable during Father Solider Son’s earlygoing, and Einhorn and Davis’ documentary is quickly complicated by catastrophe: Brian is injured in the line of duty while attempting to save an Afghanistan police officer, and suffers severe leg injuries that send him home, permanently and in considerable agony. Whereas Brian was previously an active father fond of fishing, hunting and playing sports with his two boys, now his overtly stated fear of changing for the worse as a result of his job becomes a pressing one—especially since his discomfort leads to immobility, a shorter temper, and depression born from loss of identity. No longer able to be the warrior and provider he’d spent his entire life trying to be, Brian is a man adrift, and even though he expends energy on Isaac and Joey, he transforms into an angrier, more withdrawn version of his former self.