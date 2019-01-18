Netflix’s ‘Fyre’: Inside the Millennial Scam of the Decade

This week, two competing Fyre Festival documentaries showed us that the scam never really ends.

First, Hulu surprise-dropped its own project, Fyre Fraud, just a few days before Netflix’s highly anticipated Fyre documentary. Hulu preemptively criticized Netflix’s offering for working with Fyre Festival’s social media agency Jerry Media/Fuck Jerry (creator Elliot Tebele is listed as an executive producer), and Hulu documentarian Jenner Furst expanded on this perceived ethical misstep, telling The Ringer, “We have emails that prove that people knew months in advance what was going on and we have a whistle-blower from inside that social media company [Jerry] who says that he knew months before that this wasn’t going to be what it was sold as.”

Further complicating things, Netflix director Chris Smith revealed to The Ringer that Fyre Festival mastermind Billy McFarland was paid by Hulu to appear in their documentary. “He told us that they were offering $250,000 for an interview,” Smith said. “He asked us if we would pay him $125,000. And after spending time with so many people who had such a negative impact on their lives from their experience on Fyre, it felt particularly wrong to us for him to be benefiting. It was a difficult decision but we had to walk away for that reason.” Furst confirmed that they did pay McFarland, but disputed the amount. To put it in millennial terms, this back-and-forth is best summed up by the Spider-Man pointing meme.