Inside the Netflix Series Skewering QAnon Nuts—and Joe Rogan

On Facebook, Instagram, and various other online platforms, fake news is chipping away at the very fabric of American democracy—so it was high time such insanity was ridiculed in merciless animated fashion. Inside Job goes some way toward achieving that end, affording an intimate peek at Cognito Inc., a secret organization that covers up the fact that every conspiracy theory is real, and that the country—and world—is run by a shadow board of robed elites consumed with acquiring profit and power. Created by Shion Takeuchi and executive produced by fellow Gravity Falls alum Alex Hirsch, it’s a workplace comedy that jovially mocks our brain-fried reality—even if, ultimately, it stops just shy of truly miring itself in today’s muck.

Which is to say, Inside Job doesn’t touch upon the Big Lie and anti-vax nonsense currently addling the minds of so many Americans. It does, however, takes great pleasure in pretending that our myths and fantasies—about Bigfoot, the moon landing, Yale secret societies, and more—are less fictional than we assumed. Over the course of its 10-episode first season (Oct. 22), it provides a loopy and humorous tour of our national derangement via the story of Reagan (Lizzy Caplan), Cognito Inc.’s resident genius and a woman whose intellectual prowess is matched only by her evil inclinations—conquering the planet is often high on her list of priorities—and, consequently, her desire to ascend the corporate ladder.

Reagan is the daughter of Cognito Inc.’s bitter former CEO Rand (Christian Slater), who now spends his days recording YouTube videos in an effort to expose the company’s secrets, as well as drinking himself silly—a pastime which so ruins his liver that he needs regular organ transplants that are facilitated by Cognito Inc.’s new boss JR (Andrew Daly). Reagan also works with a collection of misfits who help round out the show’s cast: PR and Manipulation’s Gigi (Tisha Campbell), who exploits social media to dupe and enslave the masses; Glenn Dolphman (John DiMaggio), a right-wing military fanatic who took a super-serum that turned him into a half-man, half-dolphin creature; Andre (Bobby Lee), a mad scientist with an insatiable hunger for sex and mind-altering narcotics; and Magic Myc (Brett Gelman), a tentacled psychic mushroom who hails from the Hollow Earth, the subterranean realm that’s also the apparent home of the mole people, sea monsters, and the family from Land of the Lost.