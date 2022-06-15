Netflix’s ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See All Week

Scooch over, Mara Wilson—there’s a new Matilda in town. Roald Dahl’s classic story is returning to the silver screen, and this time with the added twists and turns of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.

Today, Netflix unveiled the first look at the Matilda movie musical, starring a whole handful of bright young schoolgirls in crisp uniforms and tiny little tap shoes. With their hair tied tightly in pigtails and a penchant for trouble, the kiddos jump and jive to showtunes. How did Matilda snag the most talented batch of youngsters in the world? Magic, it seems.

Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) takes front and center stage, hopping around on her beautiful bed and surely stealing the hearts of everyone on planet Earth. She’s joined by a little boy shoving his face into chocolate cake (remember that iconic moment?) and bestie Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch).

Apart from the booming voice of the terrible, no-good Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson, in a truckload of prosthetics), we get to hear the little ones singing “Revolting Children,” which comes near the end of Act II in the stage production. We also get a peek at Matilda’s parents, played by the marvelous Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham.

This Matilda adaptation comes as a part of Netflix’s deal with the Roald Dahl Story Company. Signed last year, the partnership promises a new series in the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from Taika Waititi along with Matilda The Musical. (Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is a separate endeavor.) Let’s get a Fantastic Mr. Fox series going with Wes Anderson, while we’re at it!

After the release of the book in1988 Matilda hit the big screen in 1996, adapted by director (and co-star) Danny DeVito. In 2010, Matilda the Musical debuted in England, taking Broadway by storm just three years later. The musical took home five Tony Awards in 2013, including Best Book of a Musical.

But you won’t have to get a pricey show ticket to see this musical adaptation. Matilda is heading to Netflix this holiday season.