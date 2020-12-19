The Prostitute-Killing Truck Driver Who Followed in Jack the Ripper’s Footsteps

No serial killer is more famous than Jack the Ripper, so when prostitutes began turning up dead in West Yorkshire, England, beginning in 1975—their bodies horrifically bludgeoned, mutilated, and then posed so they might be spotted by passersby—the fiend responsible for these atrocities was immediately likened to the famed Victorian slayer via the moniker “The Yorkshire Ripper.” The similarities between the two cases were striking, and as this new Ripper evaded detection, along the way seemingly taunting police through direct communiques while continuing his spree, his own legendary status grew—which, in the end, was precisely the problem, since by turning this assailant into a mythic figure, everyone failed to see the very real, very ordinary individual they sought.

The Ripper (on Netflix now) revisits the hunt for the Ripper, who after six long years of avoiding arrest, was eventually identified as Peter William Sutcliffe, a nondescript truck driver culpable for the deaths of 13 women and the attempted offing of an additional seven. Sutcliffe doesn’t appear until the fourth and final episode of Ellena Wood and Jesse Vile’s gripping docuseries, and with good reason—the man himself is less important than the women whose lives he took, and the misogynistic culture that bred him. A gripping investigative saga that exposes the sexist ‘70s atmosphere that both gave birth to a monster and then, through horrid police and public attitudes, inadvertently allowed him to commit his dirty deeds, it’s a true-crime effort that doubles as a stinging sociological critique.

When mother-of-four Wilma McCann’s body was found in 1975 on a playing field in the Chapeltown district of Leeds, it was roundly viewed as just a random gruesome murder—this despite the fact that, as forensic pathologist Mike Green notes, the stab wounds were made in a way that indicated the perpetrator had really taken their time pushing the instrument around, and then had admired their work. The notion that this was a one-off homicide, however, was short-lived, thanks to the discovery of three more slain women: 43-year-old Emily Jackson in a muddy alleyway near Chapeltown (felled by 56 stab wounds) in January 1976; 28-year-old Irene Richardson in a park in April 1977; and 33-year-old Patricia Atkinson in her rundown flat in April 1977. All four of these innocent victims were assumed to be prostitutes, and the comparable manner in which their lives were taken suggested that a serial killer with a very particular M.O. was on the prowl.