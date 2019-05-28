You Like Fast Internet. This Day-Long Sale Makes It Easy to Improve It in Leaps.

Today is a great day for anyone who Internets at home — one of the most iconic networking hardware companies, NETGEAR, is cutting prices on its best-selling and extremely highly-rated routers, modems, and WiFi extenders.

Whether you’re a gamer, podcast streamer, show binger, Instagram-swiper, or any other type of daily Internet user, you want a strong signal at home and you can (yes, you can) take charge of it yourself. You’re paying (often more than) enough for the signal to get to your home, and so you should definitely invest in the devices that spread it around your home. Take NETGEAR’s WiFi Mesh Range Extender, for example. Designed simply to extend the reach of your WiFi signal and strengthen the existing WiFi signal throughout, this extender earned 5-star ratings from more than 24,000 reviewers. It’s super easy to install, will let you know itself where to place in your home for the best performance, and is going for $110 today (39% off). If you want to upgrade your existing router — the device that takes the signal your modem receives and spreads it across your home — check out NETGEAR’s Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh WiFi System. For $197 (27% off), you’re getting a new WiFi router to elevate yours, as well as two plug-and-extend extenders optimized for it. Upwards of 7,000 reviewers left it a 4.3-star average rating. This trio looks great, is super fast, and the compact design means it’ll fit anywhere. Finally, if you’ve had it with the modem you’re renting from your Internet provider (at around $10 a month if you’re like the rest of us) and want to invest in a modem upgrade that will save you in the long-term, consider NETGEAR’s 32x8 DOCSIS 3.0 — another crowd favorite, more than 5,000 reviewers left it a 4.1-star average rating. At $75 (32% off), this is a wildly positive investment in your Internet experience at home.

And while using the Internet for everything is increasingly the norm, another notable sale today gets you TOSHIBA’s Canvio Advance 1TB Portable External Hard Drive for $42 (21% off). It’s really a great opportunity to get the one portable hard drive everyone should have and tuck it away in a closet, your car, or up top in your closet. Your photos, old documents, contracts, and so on are likely safe online in the long-term, but having a tangible and off-the-grid hard drive for all those is a wise investment, especially when it’s less than $45. It also comes in various styles so you can choose the one you like looking at. Whether you’ve been looking to get your Internet use to a higher and faster degree or want to better store your digital life securely for posterity, this day-long sale is one you don’t want to lag on.

