This Gum Is Like a Strong Cup of Coffee You Can Keep in Your Pocket

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it’s work or school, trying to actually focus once it hits the afternoon feels nearly impossible. For someone with an attention span of a gnat hopped up on sugar, there is nothing I need more in the afternoon than a boost of focused energy. At the same time, I can’t always go out and buy a cup of coffee or even be bothered to make a fresh new pot. Neuro has completely changed the game on this.

Neuro works to provide the same energy and focus as the perfect cup of coffee with its Neuro Energy & Focus Gum and the Neuro Energy & Focus Mints. Both the gum and the mints are formulated with a mix of natural caffeine, L-theanine and B-vitamins to give you a burst of sustained energy that will power you through the rest of the day—and without the crash.

The biggest issue for me is when that midday sleepiness hits, my work takes twice as long and is usually of poorer quality. What makes the Neuro gum and mints so special is how effective they actually are. With just one piece, I can feel my foggy mind reviving itself back to where it was four hours earlier in the day. Beyond this, the B-vitamins and L-theanine help get my blood flowing and keep my brain alert. It has become such a major way for me to keep dialed in that I am literally chewing a piece of the Neuro Energy & Focus Gum as I am writing this piece.

Another major benefit of the gum and mints is how convenient and cost-effective they are. So many times when I hit that wall, my first instinct is to go out and grab a coffee. While yes, there are coffee shops on every street corner on every block in America now, the prices have gotten ridiculous. So, instead of flushing six bucks down the drain every afternoon, I can simply pop a mint and get back to the task at hand. Each six-pack of gum has 54 pieces and each six-pack of mints comes with 72 pieces, so that gives you months without needing that extra cup of joe for a fraction of the price.

At the same time, both the mints and the gum are completely portable and come in small packs that can be carried around in your pocket. So, if you ever need a pick me up while on the go, you can grab a quick piece and keep moving along. This is especially useful on long road trips or hikes where you may not be able to stop for something else for a while.

Neuro Energy & Focus comes in two different flavors: Peppermint and Cinnamon. Despite being sugar and aspartame-free flavors taste exactly the same as you could find from any regular gum to the point that I have to stop myself from just popping them randomly throughout the day. Neuro Gum and Mints not only have helped to kick the extra cup of coffee each day that is robbing me blind, but also keep me more tuned in to my work and daily life. If you need that extra little juice to keep yourself productive, Neuro is the best way to do it.

