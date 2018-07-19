Never Lose Small Items Again With this Keychain Attachment

When you’re going for a run, attending a formal event, or carrying a large bag, it’s a huge help to have a place to store small, easy-to-misplace items like pills, bills, and mints. Key Safe is a small, screw-top container that lets you securely stow the small (but important) stuff.

It latches onto your keychain and the fashionably sleek, waterproof design keeps your things dry and secure. It's the perfect keychain to have on hand when you go camping, hiking, to concerts or events. Usually, this Key Safe is $19.95, but you can get it now for $17.95.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.