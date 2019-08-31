It’s not uncommon for Jim Marshall photographs to be included in tributes of music legends and civil rights greats alike.

His portraits of rock n’ roll legends—like Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, and the Rolling Stones—throughout the 1960s and 70s launched his career and helped define both rock n’ roll photography and the way we remember the stars of the era. Marshall was able to capture musicians both in commanding onstage moments of performance (like his iconic photograph of Johnny Cash flipping off the camera during his performance at San Quentin), and in quiet and almost somber, private moments as well (just look to his equally famous photograph of Bob Dylan playing with a tire in a dirty Greenwich Village).

Containing over 200 photographs, more than 70 of which have never been published before, the new book, Jim Marshall: Show Me the Picture, is a fitting tribute and retrospective of Marshall’s career. It was compiled by Amelia Davis, his longtime assistant.

Here, a selection of images from the book, showcasing Marshall’s unique ability to capture the humanity in superstars, as well of that in average anonymous Americans.