Allbirds’ Best New Product Isn’t Shoes. It’s Athleticwear.

There was a time where I assumed every other person in the New York City area owned Allbirds. The comfortable, breathable wool shoes were everywhere and I just wondered what was next. Well, it was waterproof versions and loungewear and linen, which were all great (the waterproof shoes, in my opinion, are the best of the bunch). But this new launch caught me by surprise, not because Allbirds did it, but because of how great it is. The new activewear from Allbirds is top tier.

Now, Allbirds isn’t a stranger to breathable fabrics, albeit with a focus on wool. The activewear included in this new launch is a blend of the brand's Merino Wool and Eucalyptus materials, making it soft, sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and stretchy. I got a chance to test out the shorts, leggings, and tank (there are also men's tees and shorts, too), and I can see myself wearing these all year round. Even with the wool blend, I never felt stuffy (even after a workout in an un-air-conditioned living room).

The standout, to me, was the running shorts. While wool wouldn’t seem like the top pick for shorts material, it’s stretchy, temperature-regulating, and lightweight. They’re sleek enough that I wore them out and about to take the dog out, grab a coffee, and drop off laundry and I felt like I could pop in for a quick bite without looking like I just got off the Pilates reformer. Oh, and did I mention that the entire collection was tested for thousands of hours, went through 70 different iterations, and is one of the only activewear collections on the market made of natural fibers and to help reduce their carbon footprint? Well, now I did.

With sizes ranging from XS up to XXXL, there’s something for everyone in this new launch. You can pair them with your Dashers and hit the pavement feeling good

