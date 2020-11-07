Amazon’s Brand New Fire TV Stick Is on Sale

Black Friday isn’t upon us (yet) but the deals are already here. Now is as good a time as any to pick up some holiday gifts for yourself, or for your loved ones if you’re feeling in the gifting spirit. In fact, Amazon’s new and updated Fire Stick is 30% off, now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020 Model) Down From $40

The Fire TV Stick is an essential to making your not-so-smart TV ready for anything. With it you can stream on Amazon, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Disney +, or any other streaming service. It fits directly behind your TV so you won’t even notice it’s there, and it’s Alexa compatible because, well, of course it is.

