New Twist in ‘Suitcase Murder’ Leaves Girl Without Mom—Again

FBI agents were waiting when 6-year-old Stella Schaefer landed with her mother in Chicago at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on a connecting flight via Seoul from Bali.

The mother, 26-year-old, Heather Mack, had been released 36 months early early for good behavior from a 10 year sentence for her part in what became known as the Suitcase Murder.

Stella had not yet been born when her pregnant 18-year-old mother joined her 21-year-old father, Timmy Schaefer, in an Aug. 12, 2014, killing at a luxury resort in Bali. The victim was Stella’s maternal grandmother, 62-year-old Sheila van Wiese-Mack.